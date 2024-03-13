Future Outlook And Paramount Group Inc Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around $0.12 or 2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. PGRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.92, offering almost -24.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.28% since then. We note from Paramount Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Paramount Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PGRE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paramount Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) trade information

Instantly PGRE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.03% year-to-date, but still up 4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.9, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PGRE is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $10.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) estimates and forecasts

Paramount Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.82 percent over the past six months and at a -16.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $184.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Paramount Group Inc to make $181.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.00%.

PGRE Dividends

Paramount Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 3.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.90% of Paramount Group Inc shares, and 67.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.75%. Paramount Group Inc stock is held by 260 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.29% of the shares, which is about 28.87 million shares worth $127.91 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.79% or 25.62 million shares worth $113.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 6.86 million shares worth $35.94 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.03 million shares worth around $26.7 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.