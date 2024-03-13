Future Outlook And HNR Acquisition Corp Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 13.58 million shares of the HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) were traded, and its beta was -1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.47, and it changed around $2.45 or 121.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.41M. HNRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.93, offering almost -211.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.57% since then. We note from HNR Acquisition Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.71K.
HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) trade information
Instantly HNRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 121.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 120.64% year-to-date, but still up 135.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) is 130.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26510.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
HNRA Dividends
HNR Acquisition Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 111.41% of HNR Acquisition Corp shares, and 40.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -357.60%. HNR Acquisition Corp stock is held by 7 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.65% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $5.31 million.
Karpus Management, Inc., with 6.48% or 0.49 million shares worth $5.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 49014.0 shares worth $0.52 million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held roughly 44874.0 shares worth around $0.47 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.