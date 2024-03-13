Future Outlook And HNR Acquisition Corp Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 13.58 million shares of the HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) were traded, and its beta was -1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.47, and it changed around $2.45 or 121.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.41M. HNRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.93, offering almost -211.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.57% since then. We note from HNR Acquisition Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.71K.

HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) trade information

Instantly HNRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 121.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 120.64% year-to-date, but still up 135.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) is 130.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26510.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).