Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU): Incline Of 0.26% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.17, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.91B. FUTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.49, offering almost -5.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.04% since then. We note from Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.46% year-to-date, but still up 13.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 31.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).