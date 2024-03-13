Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU): Incline Of 0.26% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.17, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.91B. FUTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.49, offering almost -5.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.04% since then. We note from Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.
Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information
Instantly FUTU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.46% year-to-date, but still up 13.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 31.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -41.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUTU is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $64.
Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) estimates and forecasts
Futu Holdings Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.56 percent over the past six months and at a 59.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $331.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Futu Holdings Ltd ADR to make $288.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $291.1 million and $257.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.
Futu Holdings Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 49.35% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.57% per year for the next five years.
FUTU Dividends
Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.
Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.41% of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 30.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.17%. Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 375 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.26% of the shares, which is about 4.83 million shares worth $191.78 million.
Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 4.93% or 4.52 million shares worth $179.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $17.85 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $10.8 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.