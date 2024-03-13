FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.89, and it changed around $0.18 or 10.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $186.68M. FGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.90, offering almost -1005.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.54% since then. We note from FibroGen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

FibroGen Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FGEN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FibroGen Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 113.25% year-to-date, but still down -2.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is -30.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FGEN is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $28.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

FibroGen Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 99.49 percent over the past six months and at a 59.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 49.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect FibroGen Inc to make $36.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.23%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.32% of FibroGen Inc shares, and 71.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.34%. FibroGen Inc stock is held by 130 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.93% of the shares, which is about 13.68 million shares worth $36.93 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.92% or 9.74 million shares worth $26.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.19 million shares worth $14.0 million, making up 5.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $7.78 million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.