Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.95, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. EQX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.84, offering almost -17.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.42% since then. We note from Equinox Gold Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.
Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information
Instantly EQX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.23% year-to-date, but still up 7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) is 11.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) estimates and forecasts
Equinox Gold Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.06 percent over the past six months and at a 85.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Equinox Gold Corp to make $301 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.
EQX Dividends
Equinox Gold Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06.
Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.19% of Equinox Gold Corp shares, and 56.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.65%. Equinox Gold Corp stock is held by 262 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.88% of the shares, which is about 31.94 million shares worth $158.42 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.96% or 9.58 million shares worth $47.49 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 16.83 million shares worth $83.47 million, making up 5.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 12.28 million shares worth around $60.91 million, which represents about 3.80% of the total shares outstanding.