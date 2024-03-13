Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.95, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. EQX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.84, offering almost -17.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.42% since then. We note from Equinox Gold Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.23% year-to-date, but still up 7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) is 11.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).