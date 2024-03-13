Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around -$0.15 or -7.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $259.83M. NRGV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -96.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.41% since then. We note from Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.97K.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.32% year-to-date, but still up 11.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) is 5.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.93 day(s).