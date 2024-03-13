Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 3.99 million shares of the Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.77, and it changed around -$0.25 or -1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.77B. ELAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.88, offering almost -7.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.03% since then. We note from Elanco Animal Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Elanco Animal Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ELAN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elanco Animal Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Instantly ELAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.84% year-to-date, but still down -1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) is -1.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELAN is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $37.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.87 percent over the past six months and at a 2.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Inc to make $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.26 billion and $1.06 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.20%.

Elanco Animal Health Inc earnings are expected to increase by 3.61% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.87% per year for the next five years.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Elanco Animal Health Inc shares, and 99.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.88%. Elanco Animal Health Inc stock is held by 494 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.18% of the shares, which is about 84.62 million shares worth $851.29 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 9.94% or 49.0 million shares worth $492.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 55.1 million shares worth $554.31 million, making up 11.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 17.43 million shares worth around $175.33 million, which represents about 3.54% of the total shares outstanding.