Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.72, and it changed around $0.97 or 5.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65B. EWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.69, offering almost -16.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.11% since then. We note from Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 990.30K.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information
Instantly EWTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 61.97% year-to-date, but still up 4.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is -8.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.24 day(s).
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 170.95 percent over the past six months and at a -12.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.80% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -68.02%.
EWTX Dividends
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc shares, and 97.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.33%. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 170 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 22.96% of the shares, which is about 14.57 million shares worth $112.9 million.
FMR, LLC, with 11.59% or 7.36 million shares worth $57.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $9.81 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $9.29 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.