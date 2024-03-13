Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.72, and it changed around $0.97 or 5.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65B. EWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.69, offering almost -16.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.11% since then. We note from Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 990.30K.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Instantly EWTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 61.97% year-to-date, but still up 4.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is -8.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.24 day(s).