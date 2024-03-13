Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 5.6 million shares of the Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $127.94, and it changed around -$21.75 or -14.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.87B. DLTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $161.10, offering almost -25.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $102.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.67% since then. We note from Dollar Tree Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Dollar Tree Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended DLTR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dollar Tree Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Instantly DLTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.93% year-to-date, but still down -14.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) is -10.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $158.3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLTR is forecast to be at a low of $100 and a high of $200.9.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

Dollar Tree Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.11 percent over the past six months and at a -16.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Dollar Tree Inc to make $7.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.30%.

Dollar Tree Inc earnings are expected to increase by 19.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.40% per year for the next five years.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Dollar Tree Inc shares, and 104.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.26%. Dollar Tree Inc stock is held by 1,108 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.87% of the shares, which is about 23.91 million shares worth $3.43 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 8.63% or 18.98 million shares worth $2.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.96 million shares worth $1.43 billion, making up 4.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $940.75 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.