DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $105 In 2024

In the last trading session, 4.94 million shares of the DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.48, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.93B. DOCU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.76, offering almost -10.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.83% since then. We note from DocuSign Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

DocuSign Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DOCU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DocuSign Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Instantly DOCU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.63% year-to-date, but still up 12.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 14.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOCU is forecast to be at a low of $48 and a high of $105.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

DocuSign Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.40 percent over the past six months and at a -1.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $706.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect DocuSign Inc to make $726.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

DocuSign Inc earnings are expected to increase by 7.50% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 06 and June 10.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of DocuSign Inc shares, and 79.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.29%. DocuSign Inc stock is held by 987 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.09% of the shares, which is about 20.5 million shares worth $1.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.07% or 12.33 million shares worth $630.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.27 million shares worth $320.4 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $316.19 million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.