Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $637.11M. DHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.96, offering almost -49.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.81% since then. We note from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Instantly DHC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.14% year-to-date, but still down -11.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is -1.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.07 day(s).