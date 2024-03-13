Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.45, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.72B. CBAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.47, offering almost -0.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.63% since then. We note from Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CBAY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.