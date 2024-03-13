Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.45, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.72B. CBAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.47, offering almost -0.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.63% since then. We note from Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CBAY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information
Instantly CBAY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) is 0.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) estimates and forecasts
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 84.14 percent over the past six months and at a -39.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3,300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -92.10%, down from the previous year.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.59%.
CBAY Dividends
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares, and 103.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.48%. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 274 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.69% of the shares, which is about 11.11 million shares worth $360.5 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 8.38% or 9.61 million shares worth $311.8 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $112.8 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $97.12 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.