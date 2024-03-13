CSSE Stock Forecast 2024: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 6.25%

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.01 or -9.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.08M. CSSE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.63, offering almost -2168.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 246.04K.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CSSE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Instantly CSSE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.17% year-to-date, but still down -16.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) is -18.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSSE is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $136 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc to make $121.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.58 million and $110.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.26% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc shares, and 9.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.54%. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc stock is held by 37 institutions, with HPS Investment Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 1.01 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 1.94% or 0.48 million shares worth $76369.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Micro Cap Trust and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $76369.0, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $25383.0, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.