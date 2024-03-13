Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.90, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. CRCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.51, offering almost -236.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.59% since then. We note from Cricut Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 923.68K.
Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information
Instantly CRCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.64% year-to-date, but still up 1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) is -6.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.96 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRCT is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $13.
Cricut Inc (CRCT) estimates and forecasts
Cricut Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.01 percent over the past six months and at a 4.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.80%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $173.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cricut Inc to make $172.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181.23 million and $177.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.25%.
CRCT Dividends
Cricut Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 05.