Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.90, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. CRCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.51, offering almost -236.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.59% since then. We note from Cricut Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 923.68K.

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Instantly CRCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.64% year-to-date, but still up 1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) is -6.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.96 day(s).