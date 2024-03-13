CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.21, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.21B. CRH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.65, offering almost -0.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.5% since then. We note from CRH Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 million.

CRH Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CRH Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Instantly CRH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 21.77% year-to-date, but still up 2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) is 14.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRH is forecast to be at a low of $81 and a high of $81.

CRH Plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

CRH Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.49 percent over the past six months and at a 12.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.26%. CRH Plc earnings are expected to increase by 10.84% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.63% per year for the next five years.

CRH Dividends

CRH Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.33. It is important to note, however, that the 1.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of CRH Plc shares, and 73.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.41%. CRH Plc stock is held by 1,031 institutions, with Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 4.09% of the shares, which is about 28.23 million shares worth $2.37 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.92% or 27.03 million shares worth $2.27 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 9.81 million shares worth $824.51 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 5.76 million shares worth around $484.37 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.