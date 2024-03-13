Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 5.85 million shares of the Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.57, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.69B. CPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.57, offering almost -13.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.55% since then. We note from Crescent Point Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.40 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CPG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crescent Point Energy Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) is 19.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.26 percent over the past six months and at a 13.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $758.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp to make $783.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $627.93 million and $672.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp earnings are expected to increase by 44.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.29. It is important to note, however, that the 3.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Crescent Point Energy Corp shares, and 47.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.51%. Crescent Point Energy Corp stock is held by 272 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.18% of the shares, which is about 22.06 million shares worth $148.43 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.54% or 18.67 million shares worth $125.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 15.34 million shares worth $124.43 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 10.78 million shares worth around $87.43 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.