Could Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.97 million shares of the Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.70, and it changed around -$0.15 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $534.09M. REPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.81, offering almost -185.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.3% since then. We note from Replimune Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Replimune Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.11. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REPL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Replimune Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Instantly REPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.20% year-to-date, but still up 1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) is 12.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REPL is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $70.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Replimune Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.04 percent over the past six months and at a -9.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.07%.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.35% of Replimune Group Inc shares, and 109.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.68%. Replimune Group Inc stock is held by 205 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.72% of the shares, which is about 5.73 million shares worth $133.12 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 7.76% or 4.58 million shares worth $106.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $56.79 million, making up 4.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $35.77 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.