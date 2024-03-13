Could PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.62, and it changed around -$0.34 or -6.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $143.88M. PDSB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.27, offering almost -122.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.75% since then. We note from PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 732.04K.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Instantly PDSB has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.94% year-to-date, but still down -20.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is -13.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.23 day(s).