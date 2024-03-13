Could Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: KIND) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $869.92M. KIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.41, offering almost -54.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.27% since then. We note from Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.93% year-to-date, but still up 0.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) is 30.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).