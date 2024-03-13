Could LoanDepot Inc’s (NYSE: LDI) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around -$0.42 or -16.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $379.48M. LDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.71, offering almost -75.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.23% since then. We note from LoanDepot Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 648.75K.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) trade information

Instantly LDI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -39.63% year-to-date, but still down -18.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) is -17.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.49 day(s).