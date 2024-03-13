Could Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.67, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.57B. EURN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.50, offering almost -4.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.37% since then. We note from Euronav NV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Euronav NV stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EURN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Euronav NV is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Instantly EURN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is -0.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EURN is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $21.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Euronav NV share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.33 percent over the past six months and at a -33.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $238.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Euronav NV to make $212.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $339.95 million and $348.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.00%.

Euronav NV earnings are expected to increase by -40.60% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -13.00% per year for the next five years.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.07. It is important to note, however, that the 11.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.05% of Euronav NV shares, and 28.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.26%. Euronav NV stock is held by 220 institutions, with Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 2.44% of the shares, which is about 5.36 million shares worth $94.94 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management, with 2.36% or 5.19 million shares worth $91.88 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 2.28 million shares worth $40.4 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $25.68 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.