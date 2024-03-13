Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Stock Forecast 2024: $44 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.21, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.07B. CFLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.22, offering almost -27.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.39% since then. We note from Confluent Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 million.
Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information
Instantly CFLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.63% year-to-date, but still down -4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 2.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFLT is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $44.
Confluent Inc (CFLT) estimates and forecasts
Confluent Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.04 percent over the past six months and at a 325.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $212.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Confluent Inc to make $229.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $174.3 million and $189.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.61%.
CFLT Dividends
Confluent Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.
Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.22% of Confluent Inc shares, and 86.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.58%. Confluent Inc stock is held by 523 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.50% of the shares, which is about 21.45 million shares worth $693.38 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.44% or 19.07 million shares worth $616.59 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Software & IT Services Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 5.91 million shares worth $191.22 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Software & IT Services Portfolio held roughly 5.53 million shares worth around $178.74 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.