Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Stock Forecast 2024: $44 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.21, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.07B. CFLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.22, offering almost -27.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.39% since then. We note from Confluent Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 million.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.63% year-to-date, but still down -4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 2.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).