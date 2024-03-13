Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around -$1.37 or -23.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.96M. CMTL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.42, offering almost -205.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.46, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -24.37% since then. We note from Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 336.66K.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CMTL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) trade information

Instantly CMTL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -23.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.93% year-to-date, but still down -28.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is -32.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMTL is forecast to be at a low of $14.5 and a high of $14.5.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) estimates and forecasts

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.54 percent over the past six months and at a 80.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 144.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $152.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to make $157.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 88.98% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

CMTL Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 06 and June 10.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.58% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares, and 74.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.09%. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 6.72% of the shares, which is about 1.91 million shares worth $8.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.08% or 1.45 million shares worth $6.27 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $3.74 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $3.06 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.