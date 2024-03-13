Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.25, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. CRK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.39, offering almost -62.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.3% since then. We note from Comstock Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

Comstock Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.87. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CRK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Comstock Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Instantly CRK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.78% year-to-date, but still down -4.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 7.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRK is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.32 percent over the past six months and at a -2.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $377.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. to make $363.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $489.58 million and $347.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Comstock Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.39% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 4.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.66% of Comstock Resources, Inc. shares, and 37.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.50%. Comstock Resources, Inc. stock is held by 325 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 5.43% of the shares, which is about 15.11 million shares worth $124.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.89% or 10.83 million shares worth $89.07 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 7.58 million shares worth $62.38 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 6.15 million shares worth around $50.57 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.