Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.11 million shares of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.07, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.33B. BVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.17, offering almost -0.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.21% since then. We note from Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BVN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Instantly BVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.98% year-to-date, but still up 6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) is 9.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -70.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BVN is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 101.95 percent over the past six months and at a 718.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 733.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR to make $249.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $185.5 million and $173.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.00%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 920.86% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.43% per year for the next five years.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 0.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.94% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR shares, and 59.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.81%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stock is held by 267 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 25.22 million shares worth $185.34 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.41% or 14.86 million shares worth $109.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 13.5 million shares worth $115.0 million, making up 4.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.22 million shares worth around $70.04 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.