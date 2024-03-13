Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.85, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.71M. CYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.53, offering almost -129.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.47% since then. We note from Community Health Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Community Health Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended CYH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Community Health Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is -26.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYH is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $19.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.17 percent over the past six months and at a 67.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. to make $3.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.11 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.96%. Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.78% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.95% per year for the next five years.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.23% of Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, and 72.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.30%. Community Health Systems, Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.09% of the shares, which is about 20.64 million shares worth $90.83 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.26% or 9.93 million shares worth $43.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.6 million shares worth $24.93 million, making up 6.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $17.53 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.