CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 5.07 million shares of the CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.38, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.25B. CNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.68, offering almost -10.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.83% since then. We note from CNX Resources Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

CNX Resources Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.07. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CNX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CNX Resources Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Instantly CNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.90% year-to-date, but still down -0.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) is 8.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNX is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $31.

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) estimates and forecasts

CNX Resources Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.04 percent over the past six months and at a -20.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $443.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect CNX Resources Corp to make $417.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.28 billion and $407.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.28%. CNX Resources Corp earnings are expected to increase by -19.04% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 41.60% per year for the next five years.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.91% of CNX Resources Corp shares, and 106.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.66%. CNX Resources Corp stock is held by 429 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.20% of the shares, which is about 19.7 million shares worth $349.12 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.19% or 16.45 million shares worth $291.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.05 million shares worth $114.03 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Fund held roughly 4.83 million shares worth around $85.51 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.