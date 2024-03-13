Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.29, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.22B. CNK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.85, offering almost -8.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.01% since then. We note from Cinemark Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CNK as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cinemark Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Instantly CNK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.81% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) is 19.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNK is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $32.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Cinemark Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.66 percent over the past six months and at a -42.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -766.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -56.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $533.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Cinemark Holdings Inc to make $783.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $566.39 million and $869.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.07%. Cinemark Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -48.60% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 07.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.68% of Cinemark Holdings Inc shares, and 111.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 125.31%. Cinemark Holdings Inc stock is held by 338 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.72% of the shares, which is about 17.9 million shares worth $295.36 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.21% or 13.63 million shares worth $224.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 7.31 million shares worth $134.12 million, making up 6.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 4.41 million shares worth around $73.56 million, which represents about 3.62% of the total shares outstanding.