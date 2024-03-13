Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.85, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $431.97M. CELC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.95, offering almost -6.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.0% since then. We note from Celcuity Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.68K.

Celcuity Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CELC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celcuity Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.