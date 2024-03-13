CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.31, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.44B. CCCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.41, offering almost -8.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.33% since then. We note from CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) trade information

Instantly CCCS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.03% year-to-date, but still up 3.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) is 9.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).