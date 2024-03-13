CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.31, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.44B. CCCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.41, offering almost -8.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.33% since then. We note from CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) trade information
Instantly CCCS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.03% year-to-date, but still up 3.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) is 9.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCCS is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $13.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) estimates and forecasts
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.17 percent over the past six months and at a 15.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc to make $230.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204.92 million and $208.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.
CCCS Dividends
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.88% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, and 85.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.25%. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock is held by 310 institutions, with Advent International LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 57.29% of the shares, which is about 355.63 million shares worth $3.99 billion.
Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC, with 8.55% or 53.08 million shares worth $595.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.49 million shares worth $173.68 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 8.04 million shares worth around $90.16 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.