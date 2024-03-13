Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) were traded, and its beta was -0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.81, and it changed around $2.37 or 12.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $899.62M. SAVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.10, offering almost -54.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.8% since then. We note from Cassava Sciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 952.94K.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Instantly SAVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.55% year-to-date, but still down -2.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) is -16.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.76 day(s).