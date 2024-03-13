Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) were traded, and its beta was -0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.81, and it changed around $2.37 or 12.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $899.62M. SAVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.10, offering almost -54.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.8% since then. We note from Cassava Sciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 952.94K.
Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information
Instantly SAVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.55% year-to-date, but still down -2.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) is -16.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.76 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) estimates and forecasts
Cassava Sciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.38 percent over the past six months and at a 13.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.45%.
SAVA Dividends
Cassava Sciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03.
Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.14% of Cassava Sciences Inc shares, and 32.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.99%. Cassava Sciences Inc stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.54% of the shares, which is about 2.75 million shares worth $67.35 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.36% or 2.25 million shares worth $55.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $30.21 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $19.05 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.