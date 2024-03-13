Can Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $288.54, and it changed around $3.81 or 1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.23B. PANW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $380.84, offering almost -31.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $176.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.9% since then. We note from Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.94 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.76. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 13 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PANW as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.15% year-to-date, but still up 3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is -22.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $239.45, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PANW is forecast to be at a low of $146.66666666666666 and a high of $380.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Palo Alto Networks Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.42 percent over the past six months and at a 23.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 37 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 37 analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc to make $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.40%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc earnings are expected to increase by 23.99% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 17.83% per year for the next five years.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 21 and May 27.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.13% of Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, and 84.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.73%. Palo Alto Networks Inc stock is held by 2,468 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.91% of the shares, which is about 26.21 million shares worth $6.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 22.91% or 22.32 million shares worth $5.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.54 million shares worth $2.44 billion, making up 9.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $1.84 billion, which represents about 7.39% of the total shares outstanding.