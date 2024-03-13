Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.63, and it changed around $0.67 or 1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.51B. CCJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.33, offering almost -20.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.43% since then. We note from Cameco Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

Cameco Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CCJ as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cameco Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.09% year-to-date, but still up 2.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) is -2.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.24, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -40.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCJ is forecast to be at a low of $30.23840614 and a high of $30.23840614.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Cameco Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.77 percent over the past six months and at a 270.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2,200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $505.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cameco Corp. to make $513.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $531.53 million and $349.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.73%. Cameco Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 87.50% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 48.09% per year for the next five years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Cameco Corp. shares, and 73.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.44%. Cameco Corp. stock is held by 904 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.20% of the shares, which is about 22.55 million shares worth $706.6 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.53% or 15.31 million shares worth $479.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 12.16 million shares worth $482.19 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 11.45 million shares worth around $358.6 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.