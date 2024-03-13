Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 4.22 million shares of the Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1291.88, and it changed around -$1.24 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $598.68B. AVGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1438.17, offering almost -11.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $601.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.46% since then. We note from Broadcom Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Broadcom Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 10 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AVGO as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Broadcom Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $10.72 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Instantly AVGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.73% year-to-date, but still down -3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 0.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $895.18, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -44.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVGO is forecast to be at a low of $580 and a high of $1566.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Broadcom Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.37 percent over the past six months and at a 10.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Broadcom Inc to make $12.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.37%. Broadcom Inc earnings are expected to increase by 11.21% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.80% per year for the next five years.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 19.05. It is important to note, however, that the 1.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.05% of Broadcom Inc shares, and 80.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.16%. Broadcom Inc stock is held by 3,633 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.82% of the shares, which is about 40.53 million shares worth $35.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.68% or 31.68 million shares worth $27.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 13.0 million shares worth $11.28 billion, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $9.37 billion, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.