Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.04 or 13.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.09M. BCLI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.46, offering almost -888.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.86% since then. We note from Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BCLI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.