Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.04 or 13.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.09M. BCLI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.46, offering almost -888.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.86% since then. We note from Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BCLI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information
Instantly BCLI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.84% year-to-date, but still up 5.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is -1.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.96 percent over the past six months and at a -6.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.66%.
BCLI Dividends
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.39% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 8.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.86%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 1.42 million shares worth $2.93 million.
Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.82% or 1.27 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $1.96 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.