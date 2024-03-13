BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 4.86 million shares of the BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.50, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.25B. BGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.67, offering almost -2.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.18% since then. We note from BGC Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

BGC Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BGC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BGC Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) trade information

Instantly BGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.73% year-to-date, but still up 2.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) is 13.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

BGC Group Inc (BGC) estimates and forecasts

BGC Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 64.09 percent over the past six months and at a 10.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $594.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BGC Group Inc to make $560.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $532.87 million and $493.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.27%. BGC Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.98% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.48% per year for the next five years.

BGC Dividends

BGC Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 0.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.42% of BGC Group Inc shares, and 68.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.86%.