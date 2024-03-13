Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) have been traded, and its beta is 6.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.28, and it changed around $0.71 or 12.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.95M. BMR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.94, offering almost -456.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.51% since then. We note from Beamr Imaging Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information
Instantly BMR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 333.10% year-to-date, but still up 14.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) is -36.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.94% of Beamr Imaging Ltd shares, and 7.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.52%. Beamr Imaging Ltd stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 30248.0 shares worth $0.19 million.
Sheets Smith Wealth Management, with 0.17% or 25000.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 6540.0 shares worth $41528.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.