Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.80, and it changed around -$0.77 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.92B. BEAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.50, offering almost -38.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.65% since then. We note from Beam Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Instantly BEAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.52% year-to-date, but still down -7.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 23.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.43 day(s).