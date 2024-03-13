BBAR Stock Forecast 2024: BBVA Argentina ADR Remains Weak With A Upside Of 51.98%

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.31, and it changed around $0.31 or 4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. BBAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.64, offering almost -4.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.98% since then. We note from BBVA Argentina ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.76K.
BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information
Instantly BBAR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.39% year-to-date, but still up 14.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 36.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts
BBVA Argentina ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.84 percent over the past six months and at a -40.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.50%, up from the previous year.
The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $494.33 million and $235.35 million respectively.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.43%. BBVA Argentina ADR earnings are expected to increase by -25.95% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 31.93% per year for the next five years.
BBAR Dividends
BBVA Argentina ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BBVA Argentina ADR shares, and 2.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.03%. BBVA Argentina ADR stock is held by 47 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $6.77 million.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 0.47% or 0.95 million shares worth $5.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $1.98 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $1.08 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.