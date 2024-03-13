BBAR Stock Forecast 2024: BBVA Argentina ADR Remains Weak With A Upside Of 51.98%

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.31, and it changed around $0.31 or 4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. BBAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.64, offering almost -4.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.98% since then. We note from BBVA Argentina ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.76K.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Instantly BBAR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.39% year-to-date, but still up 14.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 36.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).