Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.66 million shares of the Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $105.27, and it changed around $3.98 or 3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.10B. BIDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $160.53, offering almost -52.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $96.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.25% since then. We note from Baidu Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Baidu Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BIDU as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Baidu Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $2.41 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.60% year-to-date, but still up 7.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -0.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $236.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIDU is forecast to be at a low of $170 and a high of $350.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Baidu Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.79 percent over the past six months and at a 13.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Baidu Inc ADR to make $5.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.36 billion and $4.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.12%. Baidu Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -1.93% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 14.30% per year for the next five years.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 14 and May 20.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Baidu Inc ADR shares, and 25.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.12%. Baidu Inc ADR stock is held by 773 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.28% of the shares, which is about 9.29 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.16% or 3.28 million shares worth $449.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.32 million shares worth $728.76 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $321.57 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.