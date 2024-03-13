Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.97, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. AVDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.24, offering almost -7.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.91% since then. We note from Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVDL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Instantly AVDL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.10% year-to-date, but still up 1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 10.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -49.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVDL is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $12.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.89 percent over the past six months and at a 77.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 480.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR to make $36.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5,709.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.78%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 78.11% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.90% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR shares, and 63.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.98%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR stock is held by 144 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 7.52 million shares worth $123.97 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 7.62% or 6.81 million shares worth $112.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $29.42 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $4.64 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.