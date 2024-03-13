Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.98 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.93M. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -293.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.05% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.59K.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information
Instantly ACB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is -32.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $8.75322283.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.80% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc to make $63.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%.
ACB Dividends
Aurora Cannabis Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 12 and June 17.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, and 7.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.05%. Aurora Cannabis Inc stock is held by 238 institutions, with Verition Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.60% of the shares, which is about 12.34 million shares worth $6.6 million.
ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.76% or 8.35 million shares worth $5.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.39 million shares worth $6.09 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $1.69 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.