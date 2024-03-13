Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.98 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.93M. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -293.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.05% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.59K.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is -32.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).