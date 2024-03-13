Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.04 or -20.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.69M. BCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -776.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.18% since then. We note from Atreca Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.76 million.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Instantly BCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.88% year-to-date, but still down -31.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) is -31.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).