Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Shares Might Go Up 35.51% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $214.54, and it changed around -$2.82 or -1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.65B. TEAM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $258.69, offering almost -20.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $128.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.33% since then. We note from Atlassian Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Atlassian Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.03. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TEAM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atlassian Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Instantly TEAM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.80% year-to-date, but still up 8.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is -0.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $247.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEAM is forecast to be at a low of $147 and a high of $400.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Atlassian Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.57 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Atlassian Corporation to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.08%. Atlassian Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 33.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.70% per year for the next five years.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Atlassian Corporation shares, and 91.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.12%. Atlassian Corporation stock is held by 1,022 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 14.74 million shares worth $2.47 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.85% or 12.04 million shares worth $2.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.74 million shares worth $796.02 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $590.75 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.