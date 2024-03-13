Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 5.63 million shares of the Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.40, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.97B. AZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.56, offering almost -13.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.28% since then. We note from Astrazeneca plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.40 million.

Astrazeneca plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AZN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Astrazeneca plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) is 8.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZN is forecast to be at a low of $79 and a high of $82.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Astrazeneca plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.20 percent over the past six months and at a 12.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Astrazeneca plc ADR to make $12.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.55 billion and $10.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.72%. Astrazeneca plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 12.38% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.80% per year for the next five years.

AZN Dividends

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.45. It is important to note, however, that the 2.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.