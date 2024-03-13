Are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 6.57 million shares of the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.04, and it changed around -$3.78 or -4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.09B. GEHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.50, offering almost -7.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.18% since then. We note from GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Instantly GEHC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.86% year-to-date, but still down -5.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) is 5.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEHC is forecast to be at a low of $76 and a high of $97.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.61 percent over the past six months and at a 9.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to make $4.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.71 billion and $4.82 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.54%. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 9.17% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.10% per year for the next five years.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, and 81.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock is held by 1,512 institutions, with General Electric Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 13.52% of the shares, which is about 61.58 million shares worth $5.39 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 11.28% or 51.34 million shares worth $4.5 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 19.96 million shares worth $1.75 billion, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 12.17 million shares worth around $1.07 billion, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.