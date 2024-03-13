Are Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 7.03 million shares of the Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.37, and it changed around $0.81 or 3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. ATMU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.39, offering almost -0.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.22% since then. We note from Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) trade information

Instantly ATMU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.00% year-to-date, but still up 9.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) is 15.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.44 day(s).