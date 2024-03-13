Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A An Incline Of 39.23%

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.93, and it changed around -$1.02 or -8.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. ARCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.20, offering almost -20.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.86% since then. We note from Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 880.59K.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARCO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

Instantly ARCO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.87% year-to-date, but still down -7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) is -8.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARCO is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.06 percent over the past six months and at a 26.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc to make $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 billion and $990.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.06%. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 6.20% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 42.56% per year for the next five years.

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.19. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.13% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares, and 44.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.82%. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stock is held by 238 institutions, with Nuveen Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.11% of the shares, which is about 15.82 million shares worth $162.17 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 6.82% or 8.91 million shares worth $91.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.81 million shares worth $90.33 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 6.89 million shares worth around $77.89 million, which represents about 5.28% of the total shares outstanding.