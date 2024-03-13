Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.01, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $664.04M. HOUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.43, offering almost -56.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.95% since then. We note from Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Instantly HOUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.89% year-to-date, but still up 6.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) is -19.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.21 day(s).