An Analysis Of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 11.71 million shares of the Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.25M. AGRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.50, offering almost -1807.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.89% since then. We note from Agile Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 364.70K.

Agile Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGRX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agile Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Instantly AGRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -61.01% year-to-date, but still down -5.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -36.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGRX is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 133.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc to make $9.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4 million and $3.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 130.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 170.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.72%.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 25.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Agile Therapeutics Inc shares, and 10.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.25%. Agile Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 22 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.33% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.36 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.56% or 10843.0 shares worth $31986.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 4098.0 shares worth $15531.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3765.0 shares worth around $11106.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.